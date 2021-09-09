RAWALPINDI: Current rainfalls have increased danger of dengue fever as there are chances of increasing dengue larvae that needs to be dealt promptly because Met Office has forecast further rains during this week.

Chairing a meeting to review the anti-dengue campaign here, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali ordered the officials concerned to revise anti-dengue drive, while keeping in view changing weather conditions.

He directed the officials to overcome the breeding of dengue larvae because it is the only way to control dengue.

Ali warned that September is crucial for dengue larvae breeding as the temperature is decreasing day by day.