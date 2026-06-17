The whole world is now looking towards Pakistan: Raza Bashir Tarar, Allah Almighty has declared interest (riba) forbidden: Bashir Khan, These dramas they are putting on will prove costly for them: Qadir Mandokhail

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News S.K. Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said Mohsin Naqvi is working very hard. Mohsin Naqvi played a major role in the US-Iran war. the whole world is now looking towards Pakistan. Allah Almighty has bestowed great honor upon Pakistan. there should be no doubts about the Geneva Agreement. corruption is increasing day by day. poverty is continuously rising. if corruption cannot be eliminated, it should at least be reduced.

Former Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar said the whole world is now looking towards Pakistan. the US-Iran ceasefire happened because of Pakistan’s efforts. the Geneva Agreement is going to take place and it is a very positive step. Netanyahu is not happy with this agreement. Iran caused considerable damage to the US and Israel. the US now realizes that Iran will not back down. if there is no breakthrough between the US and Iran, risks will remain. the Geneva Agreement will enhance Pakistan’s prestige. Pakistan should negotiate a gas agreement with Iran. people are facing difficulties due to rising fuel prices.

MNA PTI Bashir Khan said Allah Almighty has declared interest (riba) forbidden. more than half of our budget goes towards interest payments. everyone is helpless before the IMF. interest must be eliminated from the country. the government should take steps to eliminate interest. the US-Iran ceasefire happened because of the Field Marshal. we must free the country from interest. fuel prices are soaring. poor people are struggling to afford two meals a day. the government has no concern for the poor. fuel prices have not increased in neighboring countries. this is an IMF budget; Pakistan has been operating like this for 78 years. i have not met the PTI founder. the PTI founder’s sisters are not being allowed to meet him. we want arrangements to be made for meeting the PTI founder. protest is our right and we are being stopped from exercising it. we stand with the PTI founder. we faced severe injustice in 2013. PPP will not be able to form government in Gilgit-Baltistan.

PPP Leader Qadir Mandokhail said the Sindh government has presented an excellent budget. the federal government is not giving Sindh its full share of funds. people of Sindh are desperate even for a drop of water. PPP is currently an ally of the government. Bilawal Bhutto protested over the Gilgit-Baltistan elections. Abdul Aleem Khan’s party has appeared for the first time. the party will form government in Gilgit-Baltistan. these dramas they are putting on will prove costly for them. PPP knows how to sit in opposition. we know how to endure imprisonment. PTI members cannot do anything.