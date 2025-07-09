By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat he said no elections have been fair since 1970, PTI founder talks one day, then another the next day, there are sensible people sitting in the PPP, the statement made by Rana Sanaullah is wrong.

Faisal Chaudhry while talking in talk show Sachi Baat said political parties should come together to solve the country’s problems, all problems are solved through dialogue, today it is their government, tomorrow it will be someone else’s, but the country should not suffer, political parties should play their role for the betterment of the country, more than 35,000 of our workers have been arrested in the May 9 incident, punish whoever did the May 9 incident, we are not being allowed to meet with the founder.

He also said problems cannot be solved by leaving the streets, negotiations should take place, political people should talk to each other, no task is impossible, we have to sit together and solve problems, hold these elections and whoever wins should be recognized, when we protest, everyone will see, met with PTI founder, health is better than before, Aleema Khan should enter politics, it is her right, both of his sisters are meeting the founder, everyone is worried about the budget that has been presented, after the budget, a storm of inflation has hit the country, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has made great sacrifices for the party, Shah Mehmood Qureshi stood by the party in every difficult time, Pakistan comes first, then politics, we want Pakistan to move towards improvement, Faisal Chaudhry.

Member of National Assembly PML-N Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti while talking in talk show Sachi Baat said that we should sit together for the betterment of the country, there should be democracy in Pakistan, PTI members are not ready to talk to anyone, how will problems be resolved unless we talk, the government opened the door to dialogue with them, but they themselves closed it, we are ready for talks with PTI.

He added PTI people attack Islamabad every day, we have moved the country’s economy towards improvement, this is the country, we are all there, Peaceful protest is everyone’s right, Karachi is a very big city, after the Lyari incident, we have to work for improvement, the builder mafia must be broken, while buying a building, citizens should be taken into consideration, illegal encroachments demolished in Punjab, punjab is moving towards improvement, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is also doing a good job, we should call wrong and wrong and right and right.

PPP leader Qadir Khan Mandokhel talking in talk show Sachi Baat said PPP believes in democracy, PTI not ready to talk to anyone: we repeatedly ask PTI people for talks, we will continue with the government as long as the assembly term lasts, whatever Rana Sanaullah has said will be done with due consideration, there is no truth in the reports of removing President Asif Ali Zardari from the presidency, the Swat incident was extremely sad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s helicopter could not reach Swat incident, operation against illegal buildings underway in Karachi, whenever someone raises their voice, this builder mafia comes into action, Karachi is a city of 40 million people, how will problems be solved unless people are evicted from dilapidated buildings?

He added dilapidated buildings are being demolished in Karachi, after the Karachi incident, we will not listen to anyone anymore and will solve the problems, whoever is involved in the Karachi incident will be punished, Qadir Khan Mandokhel.