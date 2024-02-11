This girl-looking digital avatar is actually a major breakthrough in artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Tong Tong (meaning little girl) has been named the world’s first AI child, developed by scientists in China.

Scientists at the Beijing Institute for General Artificial Intelligence (BIGAI) developed it and said that this AI girl is capable of learning things on its own and exploring its surroundings.

They even claim that Tong Tong can also express emotions.

He added that Tong Tong can express happiness, anger, or sadness like a 3-year-old girl.

This AI child was introduced during an AI conference in Beijing.

TongTong does not have a robot-like body but has the ability to interact with real-world people while living in a virtual environment.

During this conference, people also spoke to Tong Tong and instructed him to do some work.

But its special thing is to take responsibility for various tasks.

AI chatbots like ChatGPT or others respond when they are asked to do something and are not capable of doing something by themselves.

It is not yet clear how autonomous TongTong is, but according to scientists, it is more autonomous than other AI models.