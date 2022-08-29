Larkana: Shahnawaz Dahani, a Pakistani pacer, is busy competing for his nation at the Asia Cup, but his town has been entirely flooded as a result of the ongoing disastrous floods brought on by unusually heavy monsoon rains.

In Pakistan, a terrible calamity has resulted in the deaths of 1,033 individuals, as well as the loss of many homes, livestock, and crops, forcing many people to abandon their homes and seek shelter elsewhere.Dahani, a cricket player for Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, is from the hamlet of Khawar Khan Dahani in Larkana, Sindh.

A Fourth Pillar Post on Facebook claims that his hometown’s electricity has been down for days and that his entire village is under water.The speed star pleaded with the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) last week to aid the Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan households affected by the recent floods.The cricket player stood up for the regions of the nation that have sustained significant losses as a result of the floods brought on by the excessive monsoon rains.

He also urged residents in flood-affected areas to stick together and support one another.On August 28, Dahani faced off against India in the T20 Asia Cup, when he hit two enormous sixes to help Pakistan to a meagre 147.