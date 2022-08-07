WashingTon: Three people briefed on the topic on Friday that the next security support package from the Biden administration for Ukraine is anticipated to exceed $1 billion, among the largest so far, and contain munitions for long-range weaponry and armoured medical transport trucks.

The package, which would increase the $8.8 billion in help the United States has provided Ukraine after Russia’s invasion on February 24, is anticipated to be unveiled as early as Monday.

The officials said that President Joe Biden has not signed the subsequent arms deal while speaking on the condition of anonymity. They issued a warning that before they are signed, weapons packages may change in value and substance.

However, if it were signed in its present form, it would be worth $1 billion and contain up to 50 M113 armoured medical transports, ammo for NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems, and munitions for HIMARS.

The new plan comes after the Pentagon recently decided to permit Ukrainians to receive healthcare at a U.S. military facility in Germany close to Ramstein air base.

On Monday, the Pentagon revealed a different $550 million security support package for Ukraine that includes more ammo for Good Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).