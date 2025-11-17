The tri-nation T20 series between Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will begin in Rawalpindi tomorrow. The first match of the tri-nation series will be played between Pakistan and Zimbabwe tomorrow evening. All matches of the series will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In the current season, Pakistan has won the tri-nation T20 series played in the United Arab Emirates and the bilateral T20 series against South Africa while playing the final of the Asia Cup.

Pakistan T20 team captain Salman Ali Agha says that this tri-nation series is at the right time for us. It will provide an opportunity to play continuous cricket against two good teams in the group and will provide an opportunity to further refine our T20 planning ahead of the important ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be held next year.

He said that we have shown encouraging performance in recent months. Won the tri-nation series in Sharjah. Qualified for the Asia Cup final and won the white-ball series against South Africa and Sri Lanka. The team showed excellent discipline in the ODI series against Sri Lanka and we are hopeful of carrying that momentum into this series.

The captain of the T20 team said that we have seen great support for the home side from the Rawalpindi fans and we are expecting a high-quality match in this series as well.

21 T20 Internationals have been played between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, of which Pakistan has won 18 while Zimbabwe has won three. So far, 24 T20 Internationals have been played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, of which Pakistan has won 14 and Sri Lanka has won 10.

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza and Usman Tariq.

The first match of the series will be played on November 18th, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, the second match on November 20th, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, the third match on November 22nd, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, the fourth match on November 23rd, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, the fifth match on November 25th, Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, the sixth match on November 27th, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, while the final will be played on November 29th.