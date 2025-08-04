The total number of dengue cases in Rawalpindi in the current year 2025 has reached 34.

According to the details, 34 confirmed cases have been reported in the screening of 4076 people so far in the year 2025.

222 patients suffering from dengue have been admitted and discharged in hospitals, while 8 patients have been confirmed. No deaths have been reported from dengue so far.

17528 hotspots have been registered in Rawalpindi, out of which 97.93 percent cases have received coverage.

Dangerous levels of dengue have been found in 12 union councils in the city. So far in the year 2025, 56162 dengue larvae have been recovered and cases have come positive at 9880 locations.

1743 FIRs, 3276 challans and 238 sealing reports were filed for violation of dengue SOPs in 2025.

Additionally, 294 outdoor teams are working for dengue control and 889 indoor teams are active. 717 IRS pumps, 89 manual and 40 vehicle-mounted fogger machines are active for the anti-dengue campaign.