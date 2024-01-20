Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s father has reacted to the marriage of Pakistan cricket team all-rounder Shoaib Malik with actress Sana Javed.

Talking to the Indian media, Imran Mirza, father of Sania Mirza, briefly said that “it is divorce”.

That is, Sania Mirza herself has divorced Shoaib Malik.

On the other hand, the sources say that Sania Mirza Shoaib was not happy with mixing with other women of the country.

Sources say that Sania Mirza kept ignoring this issue for a long time, but when her patience ran out, Sania Mirza took extreme steps.

It should be noted that Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik confirmed their marriage to each other on the morning of January 10.

According to sources, Shoaib Malik’s family is unhappy about his divorce from Sania and none of them attended the wedding.