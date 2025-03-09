The Trump administration’s mission to ‘Make America Great Again’ seems to be unfolding in a paradoxical manner—by systematically dismantling the very foundations that contributed to America’s global influence. From alienating long-time allies and undermining international institutions to retreating from soft power initiatives, the U.S. appears to be accelerating its own decline on the world stage. The latest development in this downward spiral is the administration’s decision to target American universities, long considered bastions of intellectual excellence and progressive thought, with a draconian policy aimed at deporting or barring foreign students suspected of being ‘Hamas supporters.’

In true Trumpian fashion, this initiative is being powered by artificial intelligence, a tool now employed by the State Department to scrutinize students for potential political sympathies. However, the underlying problem with this approach is its deeply flawed premise. Within the lexicon of right-wing and ultra-Zionist rhetoric, a ‘Hamas supporter’ is an intentionally broad and vague label that is often wielded against anyone expressing sympathy for Palestinian civilians. Given the increasing support for Palestinian rights among American Gen Z—where nearly half of those aged 18-29 believe a genocide is ongoing in Gaza—this policy is not only morally reprehensible but also likely to backfire domestically.

The implications of this approach extend far beyond the immediate crackdown on student visas. For decades, the U.S. has benefitted immensely from attracting some of the brightest minds from across the world, strengthening its research institutions, technological advancements, and global intellectual dominance. By turning American universities into ideological battlegrounds, the Trump administration is sending a clear message: foreign students, and by extension, diverse perspectives, are no longer welcome in America. This will only drive talent to competing education hubs such as Europe, Canada, and China, countries that are eager to absorb the intellectual capital the U.S. seems intent on pushing away.

More broadly, this move is emblematic of a larger shift: the gradual erosion of American hegemony. Empires do not simply fall due to external pressures; they often collapse from within due to misguided policies and self-inflicted wounds. The Trump administration’s relentless pursuit of ideological purity at the expense of reason, inclusivity, and intellectual openness is accelerating this process. Ironically, in seeking to consolidate American dominance, it is ensuring that its global influence wanes faster than anyone could have predicted. The real question now is not whether America will lose its standing, but how much of that decline will be of its own making.