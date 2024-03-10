Asif Ali Zardari’s election to the presidency will make him the first Pakistani to hold the position twice. He was the nation’s first civilian president to serve out his full term. It is clear that despite the numerous sociopolitical shifts this nation has experienced since he was last president, his political philosophy has maintained value in the corridors of power. Without a doubt, it is an incredible comeback masterminded by an astute political mind.

The PPP has always lagged behind the PML-N and PTI, according to public opinion surveys released in the national media in the lead-up to the general election. The focus had primarily been on their larger competitors since Messrs. Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s fortunes appeared modest outside of their traditional stronghold. However, the PPP managed to emerge as the most powerful party following the ECP’s announcement of the general election results, guaranteeing a divided mandate.

Because of the intense animosity between his rivals, Mr. Zardari had subtly acquired enormous influence over the political landscape. The larger parties were given the chance to form the government by his party, but it was made clear that in exchange for its support, several significant constitutional positions would be needed. Whether forced to negotiate or believing it to be politically advantageous, the PML-N finally reached an agreement when the PTI refused to engage in negotiations.Consequently, the PML-N-led government that leads the next regime will be supervised by the PPP from its constitutional positions. Seeing how the arrangement works out will be interesting. Although Pakistan’s poly-crisis had long been viewed as having a national unity government as the answer, those calculations probably did not account for a sizable and vocal opposition supported by a compelling narrative surrounding its victimhood. Additionally, such an arrangement required a garment of legitimacy, which the most recent election failed to bestow.

Mr. Zardari enjoys playing the power game and has had the most success with it overall. Despite strong pressure to resign from influential quarters, he had retained that position for the entire five-year tenure at that point. If the new setup is to be successful in accomplishing its objectives, all of his faculties will be needed.

To be sure, some people think the PPP is just using its newfound power to control its old rival and that it will always prioritize its own interests over those of others. Although the two have previously collaborated, the PPP wants to stand alone under Mr. Bhutto-Zardari. It will be intriguing to observe what agreement the two sides ultimately come to.