Islamabad: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed his gratitude for the reduction in the rate of inflation in the country and said that the nation had to face difficulties due to the incompetence of a group in the last few years.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, it was said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for the inflation rate falling to the lowest level in 44 months and welcomed the government’s economic team for the annual inflation rate of 6.9 percent in September.

He said that in August 2024, for the first time in 34 months, the inflation rate in Pakistan came to 9.6 percent, then in September, the lowest inflation rate in the last 44 months was recorded at 6.9 percent.

The Prime Minister said that by the grace of Allah, success has started in keeping the promises made to the people, the common man will get relief due to the inflation rate of 6.9%, the regular reduction in the prices of petroleum products will also give the people relief. Getting relief.

He said that the reduction in interest rate will increase the business activities in the country, the target of bringing the inflation rate to 7% by 2025 is commendable.

He said that since day one, measures for public relief were the top priority, the plan of those who wanted Pakistan to default failed.

The Prime Minister said that the entire nation has faced hardships due to the incompetence of one group in the past years, the country’s economy is stable, diplomatic relations are strong and the journey to the happiness of the common man has begun.

He said that the issuance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program will bring more stability to the economy, Pakistan’s development journey has started again from where it stopped in 2018.