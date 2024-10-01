Beirut: Hezbollah fired several rockets at the Israeli military intelligence base in Gillot near the Israeli capital Tel Aviv and the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs.

According to Arab media, Hezbollah claimed in a statement that its Fadi rockets had successfully hit an Israeli military base and the Mossad headquarters. The name of this operation is “At your service Hasan Nasrullah”.

It is not yet clear how many lives and financial losses the Israeli army suffered in these Hizbullah attacks, but Hizbullah says that its missiles dodged the Israeli defense system and fell on the military base, causing widespread destruction.

On the other hand, this claim of Hezbollah has not been denied or confirmed by Israel. Also read this news: Hezbollah missile attack on Mossad headquarters in Israel It should be remembered that the martyred head of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, claimed to have targeted the Israeli intelligence military base Gillot and Mossad at the end of August.

However, the Israeli army said at the time that Hezbollah’s military intelligence had failed to attack the military base’s facilities.