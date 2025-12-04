Asif Mahmood

Kumar Ketkar’s revelation that the CIA and Mossad helped engineer the fall of Congress in 2014 should not shock anyone watching India’s political decay. For years, New Delhi marketed itself as the world’s largest democracy while quietly selling its sovereignty to foreign interests. The sharp collapse of Congress from 206 seats to barely 44 was never organic. It was geopolitical engineering dressed as popular mandate.

If Ketkar is correct, India did not elect Modi; foreign intelligence services installed him. The data mapping, psychological profiling and constituency manipulation he alleges point to an externally designed political algorithm. Modi’s rise was less a wave and more a project; a leadership cultivated to serve Washington and Tel Aviv, not New Delhi.

Since 2014, the pattern is clear. India’s ruling elite surrendered autonomy in defence, surveillance and policy making. A deep state alignment with CIA and Mossad allowed foreign interests to shape Indian politics, security and media agendas. This dependence gutted institutions, dismantled checks and balances and turned voters into spectators of their own dispossession.

Under Modi, India weaponised its bureaucracy. Agencies once meant to protect citizens became tools to crush dissent and silence critics. Journalists were hounded, media houses bullied, and opposition parties dismantled through coercion or defection. Elections were reduced to technology games, not representation. Electronic voting systems became software platforms for micro targeting, booth manipulation and covert “vote chori”. India moved from ballot politics to data warfare.

The human cost has been devastating. Inequality soared, minorities were targeted, and dissent criminalised. Instead of confidence, the regime manufactured insecurity and obsession with propaganda. “New India” became a slogan to mask fear and dependency. A state projecting strength abroad was decaying within.

Pakistan must draw lessons. When democracies sell their sovereignty to foreign handlers, they lose the very institutions meant to safeguard them. India’s collapse into electoral authoritarianism is not a threat to itself alone. It is a danger to the region, especially Pakistan. A neighbour driven by external agendas, intoxicated by propaganda and militarised Hindutva is inherently unstable.

Pakistan’s strength lies in preserving its autonomy, reforming institutions and ensuring domestic legitimacy. India’s democracy is just a myth and the myth of democracy has cracked. Pakistan must stay vigilant, confident and sovereign while India’s façade erodes.