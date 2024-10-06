Barrister Saif wrote on X that the Chief Minister was arrested, but later claimed that he had not been formally arrested.

The chief minister was allegedly picked up by Rangers personnel from KP House in Islamabad on Saturday when he was leading a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest rally in the capital.

In a message on social media website X, formerly Twitter, KP government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif wrote that the chief minister had been arrested, but later claimed that he had not been formally arrested.

Saif wrote: KP CM has not been formally arrested, there is a heavy contingent of Rangers and Police in KP House. Chief Minister KP is on bail till 25th October, if arrested it will be an insult to the mandate of the people of KP, the fake government will have to answer for such unconstitutional and illegal actions.

Later in the night, he told a news channel talk show that when Rangers personnel entered KP House in Islamabad, Chief Minister Gandapur was accompanied by his staff.

Barrister Saif said that the Chief Minister would have told us if he was going to Peshawar from Gandapur Islamabad. But so far no one has been able to contact the Chief Minister.

The spokesperson of the KP government also confirmed that he spoke to the Chief Minister through satellite phone at 8 am on Saturday. It should be noted that on Saturday, the federal government arrested Gandapur by the law enforcement agencies. was denied. The government is still tight-lipped about his whereabouts.