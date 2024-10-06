ISLAMABAD – A case has been registered against PTI founder Imran Khan for allegedly planning the D Chowk protest, under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Kidnapping, Robbery, Attempted Murder, Interference in Official Works and Act. Violations of 13 provisions are included. The case was registered by sub-inspector Qaiser Mehmood and named 14 local leaders including Imran Khan. In the complaint, it was stated that unlike the prison manual, Imran Khan was given extraordinary illegal facilities during his imprisonment. Activists’ violence against the state and institutions during prison visits and contacts. The FIR further claimed that Imran Khan forced PTI leaders to lead a violent mob, which resulted in the abduction of a constable and the injury of five persons through firing and petrol bombs. The report said that the police arrested 105 protesters and confiscated 20 catapults, 2500 marble balls, 40 sticks and nine vehicles from them.