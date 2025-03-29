Sikandar Sultan Raja’s departure as Chief Election Commissioner, while formally marking the end of his five-year term, leaves behind a disquieting residue of controversy and eroded trust. That his tenure concluded at all feels like a minor victory, given the concerted efforts to extend it, a testament to the deeply entrenched political maneuvering that has plagued the electoral process.

The preceding years under Mr. Raja’s stewardship were far from uneventful. The 2024 general election, meant to be a cornerstone of democratic expression, became a focal point of contention, marred by allegations of manipulation and irregularities. The calls for his resignation or removal, emanating from across the political spectrum, were not mere partisan rhetoric but reflected a genuine crisis of confidence in the institution he led.

The controversial 26th Amendment, passed late last year, served as a stark illustration of the ruling regime’s intent. By allowing election commissioners to remain in office until replacements are decided, it provided a convenient loophole to prolong Mr. Raja’s tenure, effectively circumventing the established term limits. The fact that, two months after his scheduled retirement, the process to find a successor has yet to even commence speaks volumes about the intentions at play.

The whispers circulating in Islamabad regarding Mr. Raja’s potential reappointment are deeply troubling. Such a move would not only disregard the widespread concerns about his past performance but would also further entrench the perception of the Election Commission as an extension of the ruling apparatus. The opposition’s decision to petition the Islamabad High Court underscores the gravity of the situation and the growing impatience with the deliberate delays.

The ruling parties would be wise to heed the warnings and avoid plunging the Election Commission into further controversy. Their legitimacy is already a subject of intense public scrutiny, and any perceived attempt to manipulate the appointment process will only exacerbate existing doubts. The focus should be on building trust and strengthening institutions, not on perpetuating a cycle of political maneuvering that undermines the very fabric of democracy.

Pakistan faces a multitude of challenges, from economic instability to mounting security concerns. These require a united front and a government that commands the confidence of its citizens. The ongoing saga surrounding the Election Commission only serves to further polarize the public and distract from the pressing issues at hand.

The path forward demands a commitment to institutional integrity and a genuine desire to address the deep-seated political crisis. Appointing a credible and impartial Chief Election Commissioner, through a transparent and consensual process, would be a crucial step in restoring faith in the electoral system. To do otherwise would be to prolong the shadow cast by Mr. Raja’s tenure, a shadow that threatens to further darken the nation’s democratic future. The clock is ticking, and the need for a clean break and a fresh start is undeniable.