The latest news that Kartik Aaryan would be returning to the role of Aashiqui 3 in a sequel has gone viral online. Several hours after this news, internet users started voting for the movie’s starring actress.

Additionally, a number of media websites said that the third instalment of the film will include Indian television sensation Jennifer Winget as the main character.In a statement made on Wednesday morning, the film’s producers addressed the rumours and emphasised that casting for the role of the female major lead opposite Kartik is “still going on.”

Any rumours about the female protagonist opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3 are untrue, it stated.In a statement, the filmmakers continued, “We are still looking for the perfect fit for the film. We are still very early in the process, still coming up with concepts for the film.

Like the audience, it added, “We are eagerly awaiting the female lead of the movie’s casting and would love to share it with the public as soon as possible. Anurag Basu will helm the upcoming musical romance film, which will be made by Vishesh Films.