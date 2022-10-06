Google Chrome’s reputation as a risky browser is well known, but a recent research from Atlas VPN puts it in perspective. According to the research, not only are Firefox users vulnerable to danger, but Google Chrome users also need to exercise caution.

In 2022, Google Chrome, by far the most widely used browser in the world, was also the most open to attack. It has so far had more than 303 vulnerabilities found this year, increasing the total to 3,159 overall.

The VulDB vulnerability database, which provides data from January through October 2022, was used to compile the information.Within the first several days of October, new vulnerabilities were exclusively found in the Chrome browser. CVE-2022-3318, CVE-2022-3314, CVE-2022-3311, CVE-2022-3309, and CVE-2022-3307 are the new ones’ codenames.

The CVE programme monitors security issues on various systems, but at this time there are no specifics on these vulnerabilities. However, according to the research from Atlas VPN, these problems can cause memory damage on your computer.

The good news is that Google has already repaired all of these security flaws, and updating to version 106.0.5249.61 will take care of them.Regarding vulnerabilities, Mozilla Firefox came in second place.

Microsoft Edge has 103 problems as of October 2022, 61% more than it did the previous year. It had over 117 flaws up until that point. Since its debut, there have been 806 vulnerabilities.The following browser in 2022 with the fewest vulnerabilities was Safari.

There were 1139 faults total, but only 26 of them were found in 2022. Only 344 vulnerabilities have been reported overall for Opera, and none have been confirmed.Noting that Chrome, Edge, and Opera are all Chromium-based browsers, it is important to note that flaws in one browser may have an impact on the other two.