Grappled with empty rhetoric and jingoism , the Indian leadership is threatening Pakistan with dire consequences. However the reality speaks volumes of the fact that Indian air power has no match with Pakistan. Despite having a huge force and a huge defense budget India is far behind when it comes to quality. Air force plays an important role in modern warfare and Indian Air force lack quality even today.

For a profound understanding here is a brief about Indian air power.

• Indian defense minister has told the parliament that more than half the 872 MiGs it had purchased from Russia had been lost in accidents, at a cost of over 200 lives. ( BBC, Why are India’s air force planes falling out of the sky? By Andrew North 16 October 2016)

• In India Today , Ninad D Sheth wrote: “The IAF’s track record in the past decade is dismal by any standards: In the ’90s, according to its own submissions in Parliament, it lost 80 pilots and 185 aircraft. Which makes it almost a squadron a year or a fourth of its entire fleet in the past decade alone. And the estimated loss: Rs 6,800 crore. Each of the major reasons for the increasing number of crashes poor training, ageing fleet, pilot error, defective spare parts are problems that can be addressed if the IAF and the mod get down to brasstacks quickly. Otherwise, most of the fighters would have to be nicknamed “widow makers”.

• In India Today Gautum datt writes: “ The tendency of MiG aircraft to come crashing down – right from the time it became the backbone of the Indian Air Force over four decades ago – earned the fighter jet epithets such as “flying coffin” and “widow-maker”. The Rajya Sabha was informed that over the past 40 years, India had lost more than half of its MiG combat fleet of 872 aircrafs”.

• Indian Express reports that Indian jets are commonly known as “ Flying Coffins” and “ widow makers”.

If you think you can wage a war against Pakistan with this force you are living in a fool’s paradise.