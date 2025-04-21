As violence continues to ravage the Middle East, two epicenters of destruction—Gaza and Yemen—have come to symbolize the collapse of international norms and the rise of unrestrained aggression. The death toll climbs with chilling consistency, yet the global conscience appears comfortably numb. Western democracies, once self-proclaimed guardians of human rights, and many powerful members of the Muslim world stand by in indifference as Gaza burns and Yemen bleeds.

The United States struck an oil facility in Hodeidah, Yemen, on Friday, reportedly killing nearly 80 people. This was the deadliest attack in the current U.S.-led campaign against the Houthis since January 2024, carried out under the banner of protecting “freedom of navigation” in the Red Sea and defending Israel’s interests. The sheer scale of devastation exposes the hollowness of that justification. Civilians inevitably bear the brunt of these bombings, as many targeted facilities also serve critical civilian functions. After nearly a decade of war, Yemen’s population remains trapped in an unending cycle of suffering, with no real relief in sight.

In Gaza, the situation is even more catastrophic. Since October 7, 2023, over 51,000 people have been killed in Israeli operations, with nearly 100 more massacred over just two recent days. What is unfolding in Gaza fits every definition of genocide, as entire neighborhoods are flattened, hospitals and schools targeted, and entire generations lost. Yet, despite Hamas offering to release Israeli hostages in exchange for a ceasefire and withdrawal, Israel continues its relentless campaign, with apparent impunity and international backing.

The United States, once content to support the Saudi-led war on Yemen, has now taken a direct role in escalating the violence. This is no longer about deterring threats or ensuring safe passage through strategic waters. It has become a campaign to entrench power dynamics in the region—specifically to confront Iran and shield Israel from perceived threats—at any cost to human life or international law.

This dual assault on Yemen and Gaza, paired with regular Israeli aggression against Syria and Lebanon, signals the death of the so-called “rules-based order.” The rhetoric of human rights and legality is exposed as mere posturing. What now prevails is the law of the jungle, where power justifies any act, and where sovereignty, civilian lives, and moral standards are expendable.

But those behind this unchecked aggression must tread carefully. This recklessness risks igniting a broader regional war—one that could spiral far beyond their control. The flames of conflict in the Middle East cannot be forever contained.