In Pakistan, second marriages for women—whether they are divorcees or widows—are a hot topic. Despite having a population that is 95% Muslim, it is a great taboo in many homes, which is absurd. Women tend to avoid discussing the process of finding love again, but Shagufta Ejaz did not hold back when she spoke up about it.

She talked about the challenges she faced, the worries she had when she made this choice, and how she met her present husband. When Shagufta met her future husband Yahya Siddiqui, she was a single mother of two daughters. Although she said that they liked each other and that her girls felt at ease with him, it still took her two years to accept his proposal.

Shagufta discussed the doubts a person could have before entering a second marriage.She continued by mentioning how much older her spouse is than she is, raising the question of whether or not they will always get along. Shagufta finally said yes after two years of waiting when she understood how much she loved him and how much his daughters also loved him.

She also mentioned that he had grown sons from a previous marriage who were curious as to why a young woman would say yes to their father if she was not interested in his money given that he is a wealthy man. They, therefore, met with her and discussed their own worries during the discussion.

After a while, things got better, and she now has a lovely connection with them that is based on respect and understanding for one another. Love is ageless and undoubtedly comes in a variety of forms. The life of Shagufta Ejaz demonstrates this, but her quest for happiness also serves as motivation and guidance for those going through comparable circumstances.