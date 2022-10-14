The International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB), and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) promised Pakistan on Thursday of their full cooperation and help as the country deals with the aftermath of disastrous floods.

The lenders’ assurances to continue supporting the country were made during separate talks with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who is now in the United States for annual meetings of the World Bank and the IMF.

The finance minister met with IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh, who praised the government’s measures, according to a news release. Dar thanked World Bank President David Malpass in a separate meeting for the bank’s assistance in rescue and relief operations during the catastrophic floods, which submerged a third of Pakistan, displaced eight million people, destroyed or damaged two million homes, crippled 1,500 hospitals and clinics, and caused an estimated $28 billion in damage.

According to the statement, Malpass has promised to continue to assist Pakistan in overcoming the socioeconomic issues caused by the floods.

The finance minister also met with Martin Raiser, Vice President of the World Bank’s South Asia Region. During the discussion, Raiser guaranteed the country his help in overcoming the present economic crisis.

IsDB President Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser praised Pakistan’s efforts to stabilize the economy while offering help to flood victims at a meeting with Dar.

The finance minister also met with executives from Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to inform them on the government’s efforts to stabilize the economy while simultaneously assisting flood victims.

Dar also expressed Islamabad’s commitment to fulfilling the IMF’s program.