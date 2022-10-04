A news conference is being held in Lahore after PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s passport was ordered to be returned by the Lahore High Court

Maryam, the PML-N leader’s daughter, also triumphed in a significant legal struggle last week when the Islamabad High Court (IHC) cleared the politician in the Avenfield case, overturning the verdict rendered by an accountability court in 2018.

“I am pleased today to have obtained my passport, but I would like to enquire as to why was I deprived of my fundamental right for three years.

When the “foreign-funded fitna (anarchist)” Imran Khan was in charge, Maryam claimed that her passport had been seized because he was concerned that her jalsas might bring about his overthrow.”Zeba was questioned about whether or not she wants to forgive him. Do you (courts) understand the type of precedent being set? Any woman can now be threatened and abused in jalsas, “She spoke.

According to Maryam, now that Khan has been pardoned, Talal Chaudhry, Daniyal Aziz, and Nehal Hashmi’s contempt cases against them should also be dismissed.

“Khan, the devil you have pardoned, will carry out this action once more. He has gained confidence since he understands that he can now ask for forgiveness regardless of what he does “She spoke.