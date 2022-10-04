In an effort to raise more money and support for the people impacted by the devastating floods that struck Pakistan in June and are still submerging thousands of acres after 16 weeks, Pakistan and the UN together launched a flash appeal.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman emphasised the need for immediate medical aid and prompt action to protect Pakistan’s flood victims from the consequences of impending cold weather while speaking at the flash appeal ceremony in Geneva.

She called attention to the critical need for commodities such as weather-resistant tents, life-saving medications, and other items in Pakistan, where millions of people are still in need of assistance and lands are still flooded with winter just around the corner.The minister stated that Pakistan and the flood victims were in a serious battle against time because winter was approaching. Up to 7.5 million people affected by the disaster are still hunting for dry land, despite the 598,000 shelters that have been built up.

According to Rehman, four million people reside in regions where the mercury falls below 10 degrees Celsius, even in warm locations.

The minister began by stating that the enormous downpours had submerged more than one-third of Pakistan and had already claimed the lives of roughly 17,000 people.

We are currently in the longest rescue and life-saving period, spanning 16 horror weeks, due to three different types of floods that were all packed into one era-defining climatic catastrophe and produced new records for extreme weather, water volume, volatility, and unpredictability.

