By Sardar Khan Niazi

In today’s digital, interconnected world, it is easy to get lost in the allure of the latest smartphone, the newest electric car, or the endless possibilities of artificial intelligence. Yet, behind every innovation, every piece of technology lies an often-forgotten foundation: minerals. We rarely think about the raw materials that power our lives, yet the modern economy is more dependent on these minerals than we could ever imagine. Consider the devices we carry in our pockets. A smartphone today is a marvel of engineering, a tiny, powerful computer that connects us to the world. However, beneath the sleek glass and aluminum exterior lies a mix of minerals—lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements that enable its performance. Lithium powers the rechargeable batteries, cobalt improves stability, nickel adds energy density, and rare earth elements enhance the performance of the phone’s camera and speakers. These materials are essential, but how often do we pause to consider where they come from or what impact their extraction has on the world? Minerals are not just the invisible drivers of consumer technology. They are also the linchpins of a greener, more sustainable future. The global push toward renewable energy and electric vehicles is a perfect example. Wind turbines, solar panels, and electric car batteries all rely on minerals like copper, lithium, and graphite. As governments and companies race to meet ambitious climate goals, the demand for these materials is set to skyrocket. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that the world will need six times more minerals by 2040 to meet the global clean energy transition. Yet, for all their importance, many of these minerals come with complex and often troubling stories. For all the talk about the future of green technology, we must acknowledge that the minerals powering that future are often mined in ways that conflict with the very sustainability goals we hope to achieve. The extraction process can damage ecosystems, displace communities, and perpetuate cycles of poverty and human rights abuses. As a global society, we must face this contradiction head-on, prioritizing not only the transition to clean energy but also the ethical and environmental costs that come with it. However, it’s not all doom and gloom. There is hope, and it lies in innovation, responsibility, and transparency. New mining technologies, such as more sustainable and less invasive extraction methods are being developed. Recycling programs are also gaining momentum, helping to repurpose precious minerals from old devices and making the process more circular and less reliant on new mining. The rise of ethical sourcing initiatives and the push for transparency in supply chains is helping to hold corporations accountable for the conditions under which minerals are extracted. Moreover, governments and industries must prioritize research into alternative materials—ones that do not rely on the problematic minerals that dominate today’s supply chains. For example, scientists are working on developing solid-state batteries that might use less cobalt or rare earths. Innovations like these could change the game, allowing for cleaner, fairer production processes in the end. The question now is whether we, as consumers, can begin to engage with these complexities. How many of us consider where the materials in our smartphones and electric cars come from? How many of us stop to think about the social and environmental costs embedded in the technology we use every day? The modern economy may be built on minerals, but if we are to truly advance toward a fairer, greener world, it is imperative that we start thinking about the full lifecycle of the products we consume not just their shiny new features. The minerals we depend on are often out of sight and out of mind, but their role in the global economy is undeniable. Our technological advances will not only shape the future, but by how responsibly we source the very materials that make these advances possible. It is time to take a closer look at the hidden backbone of our economy—and start demanding more from the companies and governments that shape it. We owe it to the planet, its people, and future generations.