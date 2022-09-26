Rohit Shetty is renowned for his outrageously entertaining movies and character. The director’s charismatic and distinctive presenting abilities revolutionized the reality television industry, and his Midas touch brought fame and fortune to the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 franchise. With his staff, he has been in charge of planning original stunts and inspiring celebrity candidates to be fearless and push the envelope.

On Sunday night, September 25, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s curtains were abruptly drawn.Five competitors competed to win and receive the trophy, Rs 20 lakh, and a luxury car.They were Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, and Faisal Shaikh.

Before launching the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, host Rohit Shetty made an appearance on the dancing reality series Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Contestant Niti Taylor and her choreographer Akash Thapa were the targets of his practical joke. Niti became quite anxious as a result, and the filmmaker disclosed it was a joke before Niti could cry.

After saying goodbye to the program, Rohit announced the Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. If this merger had been totally prevented, nothing would have remained at risk.The action-packed stunts at the program’s finale were enough to give you the chills, but Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus team brought humor to the mix to make the episode more enjoyable.

Everyone was in splits after watching Varun Sharma, Siddharth Jadhav, and Sanjay Mishra’s antics as well as Ranveer Singh’s spectacular dance performance and Johnny Lever’s iconic stand-up act on the Khatron contestants.

Cirkus and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 came together to create a complete smash hit. One of the funniest moments was when Ranveer Singh and Rubina Dilaik pretended to be each other’s stylists and set fire to the runway.Rajiv Adatia’s farewell letter was another incident that broke Ranveer Singh and the group in two.