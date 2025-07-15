Bilawal Bhutto’s recent visit was a great success: says Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, We should try to eliminate corruption: says Kunwar Dalshad

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat he said Pakistan’s economy is not doing well, the government is imposing taxes every day, the poor are in a bad situation in Pakistan, business people from outside are not coming to Pakistan, the recent budget was the same as before, corruption is on the rise in Pakistan, internal differences within PTI have become too many, PTI’s August 5 show will be a flop, people will not come to PTI rallies, nothing will come out of rallies and demonstrations.

MNA PPP, economist Mirza Ikhtiar Baig talking in talk show Sachi Baat, America imposed tariffs on Pakistan and also imposed tariffs on other countries as well, our delegation went to Washington and held negotiations there, we have been charged much lower tariffs than other countries, America imposed higher tariffs on India than we did, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met Donald Trump in Washington, our relations with America are improving, our relations with America were not good before, sugar problem will be resolved soon, Strikes do not solve problems, coming on the streets harms the economy, PML-N has put the country on the path of development, tariffs imposed by the US on Pakistan will end soon, Pakistan is moving in the right direction, Bilawal Bhutto’s recent visit was a great success.

He added the whole world is now listening to our narrative, Pakistan wants peace but this should not be considered our weakness, foreign investors will come to Pakistan soon, investors’ confidence in Pakistan has been restored, the stock market is going up day by day, political parties should create political stability in the country, we all have to play our part together for the development of the country.

Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad talking in talk show Sachi Baat, PPP is nowhere to be seen in Punjab, petrol, electricity prices have been increased, the government does not care about the poor, no people-friendly budget has ever been presented, the elite is powerful in our country, corruption is increasing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we should try to eliminate corruption, what kind of development is happening in Punjab, the poor people are left behind, PTI is divided among itself and PTI members are making statements against each other, founder’s release should not be achieved through rallies, protests, PTI founder must be released by courts, founder’s lawyers are not fighting his case properly, people do not trust Ali Amin Gandapur, Punjab opposition leaders are very intelligent, they are announcing a movement on August 5th for no reason, if the founder’s sons come, the pressure on the government will increase, the country’s economy has improved.

He added Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s efforts brought about improvement in the country, we want stability in the country, PTI has no importance now, PTI no longer has the same vote among the people as it used to, founder’s sons will not come to Pakistan, they should go to the courts to get the founder released.