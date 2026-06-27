The government has reduced the price of jet fuel for commercial aircraft by Rs 7.15 per liter.

After the government reduced the price of jet fuel for commercial aircraft by Rs 7.15 per liter, the new price has become Rs 231.72 per liter.

Sources said that the price of jet fuel is being reduced for the third time in the past few years and the reduction in the price of fuel for commercial aircraft will save on additional expenses for airlines.

It should be noted that before the Middle East war, the price of jet fuel was Rs 188 per liter.