Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while announcing the new prices of petroleum products, has said that the benefits of the improvement in the economic situation in the region and the reduction in oil prices are being immediately transferred to the people, under which the price of petrol per liter is being reduced by Rs 74.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued an important statement regarding oil prices after the establishment of regional and global peace thanks to Pakistan’s mediation and said that the benefits of the improvement in the economic situation in the region and the reduction in oil prices are being immediately transferred to the people.

He said that the promise made to the nation, Alhamdulillah, is going to be fulfilled and the price of petrol is being reduced by Rs 74 and the price of diesel by Rs 67, after which the new price of petrol per liter will be reduced from Rs 373 to Rs 299 and the price of diesel per liter will be reduced from Rs 378 to Rs 311.

The Prime Minister said that the difficulties of the people are well understood and you have shown unparalleled patience and forbearance in difficult situations. We are deeply grateful to the people for supporting the government in these difficult circumstances.

He said that since the beginning of this crisis, we have tried to reduce oil prices as much as possible with our own resources. The federal government has provided relief to the people of the country from the huge increase in oil prices by using 129 billion from the development budget and through frugal savings.

He said that during the economic situation in the region, when measures like fuel rationing were being taken in some countries, thanks to the good planning of the Pakistani government, there was no energy crisis. Thanks to effective measures, there were no lines, no long queues, and the public did not face any shortage of petroleum products.

The Prime Minister said that the federation and the provinces have fully cooperated to keep the country’s economy stable, for which I am grateful to the provincial chief ministers. As much as possible, steps have been taken to protect the public from the wave of global inflation, and the reduction in oil prices in the global market is being passed on to the public.

Regarding government measures, he said that effective measures will continue to be taken to maintain economic stability and further reduce inflation. Throughout the crisis, not only was austerity adopted at the government level, but subsidies were also provided to the deprived classes in the form of relief. Providing maximum relief to the people is the government’s top priority.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that by the grace of Allah, peace was possible in the tense situation in the Middle East thanks to Pakistan’s mediation. Allah Almighty honored Pakistan and the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was signed, which is a historic document. Allah Almighty bestowed this honor and dignity on all Pakistanis with His great kindness.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a major reduction in the prices of petroleum products during his speech in the National Assembly.