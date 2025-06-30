Lahore: United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) spokesman James Elder has revealed that Israel’s attack on Gaza is the first war in human history against innocent and angelic children, in which more than “50,000” children have been killed and disabled, thousands have been injured and now millions may die of hunger and thirst.

Australian journalist James says that in my entire life I have never seen a more horrific and horrific battlefield like Gaza, where so many children have been killed and maimed in a short time.

The world is in such a state that the arms or legs of injured children are being amputated without anesthesia due to lack of resources to save their lives. Israel also targeted children who had gathered to receive aid. Today, Gaza has become a slaughterhouse for children.