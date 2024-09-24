Lahore: A Pakistani PhD student from Spain’s Cordoba University has achieved a new milestone by making it to the top two percent of scientists in the world for the second time in a row and he is also the first Pakistani to receive this honor.

In a special interview to Express News, Shahzad Ahmed Haral said that along with the prayers of his parents, he worked hard under the patronage of the teachers of the University of Lahore and that is why he got this honor.

He said that my dream was fulfilled in 2023 when I got this award for the first time but there is more work to do, started BS in 2015 and thought of doing something unique in 2017 and at that time experimented on waste water treatment which Succeeded, then started looking west to improve.

He said that regarding the material of the batteries, he said that we had to change the capacitors of the ceiling fans repeatedly during load shedding, from this I got the idea of ​​adopting nano technology when its quality was better. Expanded further.

A brief introduction to Shahzad Ahmad Haral Hailing from a small village in Faisalabad, Shahzad Ahmed Haral is the only Pakistani scholar to receive this honor during his Ph.D. In his career, he has published more than 100 scientific papers with an impact factor of over 1,000. Have written.

Shahzad Ahmed Haral also edited 9 books based on scientific research in the field of nanotechnology. He was also awarded a Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2023, before receiving a Young Scientist Award from the Saudi Chemical Society in 2021.

In addition, Shahzad Ahmad Haral has also given lectures in national and international universities, in addition to Pakistan, these countries include India, England, Korea, Malaysia, Spain, France and Italy, in addition to being a visiting scientist in France and Italy. Has also served as.