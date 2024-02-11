Islamabad: The Election Commission has received the unofficial unofficial results of 264 out of 266 constituencies of the National Assembly.

According to the National Assembly results received by the Election Commission, independent candidates are on top with 101 seats, while Muslim League-N is second with 75 seats and PPP is third with 54 seats.

According to the unofficial unofficial results, MQM Pakistan won 17 seats, JUI won 4 seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Q 3, Satwat-e-Pakistan Party and Balochistan National Party won 2 and 2 seats respectively.

National Party, Balochistan Awami Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, National Awami Party, Muslim League Zia and MWM won one seat each.

According to the Election Commission, the result of NA-88 Khushab has been stopped, while polling in NA-8 Bajaur has been postponed due to the death of a candidate.