The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) once again found itself in the Supreme Court’s crosshairs, this time for its overreach in a politically charged case. An independent lawmaker, who had publicly declared his allegiance to a different political party, was de-seated by the ECP at the behest of the ruling party, who claimed him as their own. The Supreme Court, however, intervened, finding the ECP’s decision to be without jurisdiction. The court highlighted the lack of evidence to support the ruling party’s claim and the lawmaker’s clear declaration of his true political affiliation.

Justice Ayesha Malik, in a separate note, sharply criticized the ECP for exceeding its constitutional bounds. She emphasized that the commission’s primary duty is to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections, not to act as an arbiter of political affiliations. By exceeding its authority and disregarding the will of the people, the ECP undermines the very foundation of democracy. This incident, unfortunately, is not an isolated one. The ECP has a history of acting in a manner that raises serious concerns about its impartiality and adherence to constitutional principles.

The consequences of the ECP’s actions are far-reaching. The government’s legitimacy is constantly challenged, leading to political instability and eroding public trust in the democratic process. The people’s faith in the state’s ability to fulfill its basic functions is waning, creating a dangerous environment of disillusionment and discontent. This persistent disregard for its constitutional mandate by the ECP poses a significant threat to the stability and progress of the nation.

The Supreme Court’s intervention in this case serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of upholding the rule of law and respecting the principles of democracy. The ECP must recognize its constitutional limitations and act with utmost impartiality and fairness in all its decisions. Only then can the people have confidence in the integrity of the electoral process and the legitimacy of the government.

The ECP’s continued defiance of its constitutional role is a grave concern. It is imperative that the commission rectifies its course and prioritizes the principles of freedom, fairness, and transparency in all its endeavors. The future of Pakistani democracy depends on it.