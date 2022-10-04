Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has warned that if the Supreme Court does not investigate the cypher problem, the situation would swiftly develop.

While expressing his feelings in a recent tweet, the head of the Awami Muslim League stated that every move made by the ‘dimwit’ government comes out to be against them.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, according to Rashid, has been “enjoying himself” in America for the past two weeks and is unconcerned about the flood victims in Sindh.

According to the former federal minister, the choice of Pakistan’s political destiny is now tied to the higher judiciary, and the hearing of the NAB amendments case, slated for October 4, is also ‘critical.’Rashid stressed that rather than striking a deal with the ‘thieves,’

There is a need to solve people’s concerns, adding that the month of October is significant in terms of the country’s political environment, with crucial choices to be taken by November 15.