Lahore: Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari has said that the country cannot move forward without getting rid of the party of sedition and corruption. PTI is not a political party but a fascist group that wants to set the country on fire.

While holding a press conference in Lahore, Uzma Bukhari said that when the country is getting stronger economically, these people are calling for sedition. What happened when the final call was made on November 26? Nothing happened to the protest movement after Ashura. Gandapur also saw progress in his visit to Lahore. They (PTI) are very fond of going around and around and they themselves go around.

Punjab Information Minister said that PTI has given a call for August 5, but on that day, patriotic Pakistanis will express solidarity with Kashmiris. The Jewish lobby has relaunched its product. Imran Khan has promoted American interests.

Uzma Bukhari said that Aleema Baji is talking about Gandapur’s resignation but he says nothing like that, PTI people have run away from the by-elections of Sambriyal and Muridke.

The Information Minister said that May 9 is an event in the history of Pakistan that should not be forgiven, otherwise it will be May 9 every day, the Supreme Court has the authority to ban any political party, the country cannot be taken forward without getting rid of the Fitna-e-Fishad party.

She said that if you see any member of the Fishad group, tell him that Field Marshal, he is not ready to take any responsibility for August 5, if you are going to take out processions, take them out tomorrow, I have heard about the founder’s deal to go abroad, I do not know.

Uzma Bukhari said that what kind of political party are the guerrilla fighters? Are those who conspire against Pakistan a political party? The terrorist group will not be allowed to destroy the peace and order of Pakistan. Earlier, they were asking for freedom from America, now instead of threatening America, write on the vehicles or Trump is your refuge.

He said that if Trump extracts oil from Pakistan, then Pakistan’s reserves will have to be looked at, the current government is a government to protect the interests of Pakistanis, the Chief Minister has zero tolerance on the issue of sugar, many people have been arrested, the government will take custody of sugar stocks in various mills.