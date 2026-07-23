The world is entering an era where AI is moving beyond software into physical systems. Autonomous robots are transforming industries ranging from manufacturing and agriculture to healthcare, logistics and disaster management. Countries that master these technologies will shape the global economy, while those that fail to invest risk falling further behind. Pakistan cannot afford to ignore this reality. Building indigenous technological capabilities is no longer a luxury but a strategic necessity.

Pakistan’s ambition to become a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics reflects an encouraging shift in national thinking. Speaking at the Indus Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) Expo 2026, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja declared that the country aims to own the entire value chain of AI and robotics rather than remain a passive consumer of imported technologies. The vision is bold, timely and aligned with global trends. Yet the true test lies not in speeches but in sustained implementation.

The government deserves recognition for placing digital transformation at the centre of its development agenda. Growth in ICT exports, improvements in international digital rankings and expanded digital skills programmers are positive indicators that progress is underway. Training nearly a million young people in digital technologies, including advanced fields such as semiconductor and chip design, demonstrates an understanding that human capital remains the country’s greatest competitive advantage.

However, optimism must be balanced with realism. Pakistan’s technology sector still faces significant structural challenges. Reliable electricity, affordable high-speed internet, research funding, advanced laboratories and a stronger culture of innovation remain inadequate in many parts of the country. Universities continue to struggle with limited industry collaboration, while many talented graduates seek better opportunities abroad due to a lack of competitive research and employment prospects. Without addressing these gaps, aspirations of technological self-reliance may remain difficult to achieve.

The emphasis on establishing real-world testing environments, investing in computing infrastructure and strengthening data sovereignty is particularly important. Artificial intelligence cannot flourish without secure data ecosystems, high-performance computing capacity and robust digital infrastructure. Equally essential is creating an environment where startups can access financing, government procurement opportunities and partnerships with global technology leaders that genuinely transfer knowledge instead of merely importing finished products.

The minister also highlighted the role of advanced technologies in national security and governance. While these applications are increasingly relevant worldwide, equal attention must be given to developing ethical frameworks, regulatory oversight and safeguards against misuse. AI should strengthen public service delivery, economic productivity and social welfare while respecting privacy, transparency and accountability.

Pakistan possesses one undeniable advantage: a large, youthful population eager to participate in the digital economy. Harnessing this demographic dividend requires long-term policy consistency that extends beyond political cycles. Investments in education, research, entrepreneurship and industrial collaboration must remain national priorities regardless of changes in government.

The vision of Pakistan emerging as a producer rather than merely a consumer of AI and robotics is both ambitious and attainable. But success will depend less on ambitious declarations than on disciplined execution, sustained investment and institutional commitment. If words are matched by action, the country may indeed seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure a stronger place in the global technological landscape.