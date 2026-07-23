After psychologist and media personality Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan accused her of domestic violence, her ex-husband Haris Khokhar’s reaction came to light.

In an interview with Click News, Haris Khokhar said that all the allegations of violence against him are baseless.

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He claimed that Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan herself has admitted that the matter was not physical violence.

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According to Haris Khokhar, he always treated Nabiha Ali Khan and her son well, even buying a separate house to save their marriage.

He further alleged, “I was left completely alone. Whenever I went to meet my parents, I would get calls every few minutes.”

Haris Khokhar also said that he had known Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan only professionally and had no idea about her behavior.

It should be noted that Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan had recently claimed that her ex-husband had behaved inappropriately with her, after which she decided to divorce.