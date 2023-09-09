THE Supreme Court Bar Association’s request for a statewide strike today brought back memories of 2007, when the black coats took to the streets to urge a military-led administration to accede to constitutionalism.

The legal profession played a major role in the success of the Lawyers’ Movement, but there were also significant contributions from politicians, the media, and civil society, all of which helped to oppose an oppressive regime that had consistently disobeyed the law.

Even though the dictator in question was ultimately found guilty of high treason, no lessons were ever learned from their errors and excesses. The turmoil and volatility that heralded the end of Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the veterans of that campaign are now again leading attempts to rally the legal community against what they perceive to be a “creeping martial law” covered up as an attempt to “stabilise” the nation.

It demands the release of all political prisoners, an end to the security establishment’s interference in political affairs, upholding the Constitution and the rule of law, and the primacy of civilian supremacy. The resolution was adopted at the All Pakistan Lawyers Convention, which was organised by the SCBA.

Additionally, it calls for general elections to be held within the 90-day window specified in the Constitution and opposes the trial of any civilian in military courts, calling this a violation of fair trial, due process, and other fundamental rights. It is difficult to call these demands radical or revolutionary. In fact, they appear to be rather simple in that they merely reaffirm the necessity of adhering to the distinct tasks that each stakeholder has been given by the government.

It speaks poorly of Pakistan’s civil society leadership that professional lawyers concerned about our rapid societal degradation are leading the charge in expressing these demands rather than groups committed to defending fundamental freedoms and rights. Human rights activists in the past, most notably Asma Jahangir and I.A. Rehman, would bravely battle for demands that few dared make. But now that these icons are no longer with us, it seems as though even those who were formerly committed to the prosperity of our people have slowly begun to waver in their beliefs. One still hopes that the brightest minds in Pakistan are silent more out of inaction or inexperience than out of any lingering cynicism or indifference.