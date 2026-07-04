The Pakistani salaried class has borne the burden of the country’s economy by paying more taxes than exporters and real estate sectors.

According to a private TV report, during the last fiscal year, the salaried class deposited a record income tax of Rs 633 billion in the national treasury, which is much more than the combined tax of influential exporters and property dealers.

According to interim data released by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the tax paid by salaried individuals in the fiscal year 2025-26 shows a significant increase compared to the previous year’s Rs 585 billion.

This amount is more than even those major sectors that are considered important pillars of the country’s economy, while on the contrary, the solution to the problems of the salaried class and the voice raised for it are not heard effectively anywhere.

According to official documents, during the same period, exporters collected Rs174 billion in tax while real estate sellers collected Rs191 billion. Rs87 billion was collected under Section 236-K on purchase of property in real estate, which indicates a decrease compared to Rs120 billion in the previous fiscal year.

Furthermore, the national exchequer received Rs70 billion in withholding tax from the retail sector. The FBR’s total tax target was Rs13,010 billion, while the authorities have set a tax collection target of Rs15,264 billion for the next fiscal year.

Under the new strategy, it has been decided to end direct contact between tax officers and citizens. The government has also hinted at providing relief to the salaried class and exporters in the next fiscal year.

These figures make it clear that the bulk of the income tax burden falls on those individuals whose salaries are directly deducted from their paychecks, and this is considered the most disadvantaged segment of society.