Prof. Hafiz Sajjad Qamar
The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, has been discharging her
responsibilities with remarkable energy and purpose. She remains consistently engaged in
strengthening Pakistan–UK relations and advancing cooperation across a wide spectrum of sectors.
With a wealth of experience and a distinguished career, her dynamism and professional drive
convey the vigour of someone far younger.
Prior to her posting to Islamabad in July 2023, she served as Ambassador to Yemen during a
prolonged period of civil conflict, acquiring first-hand insight into the intricate political landscape
of the Gulf. She also served as High Commissioner to Kenya. Earlier in her diplomatic career, she
worked as an adviser to the distinguished United States Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Richard
Holbrooke, an experience that afforded her a refined understanding of the sensitivities and strategic
complexities of this region.
Soon after Sardar Muhammad Yousaf assumed office as Federal Minister for Religious Affairs
and Interfaith Harmony, the High Commissioner called upon him with thorough preparation. She
observed that the United Kingdom is home to approximately two million Muslims and 1.7 million
Hindus, highlighting the opportunity for both nations to benefit from one another’s experience in
nurturing interfaith harmony.
Significantly, she offered cooperation in the provision of modern technical education and
vocational training for madrassa students, alongside the possibility of exchange programmes and
scholarships in the United Kingdom for madrassa graduates. While many Pakistani students
already pursue higher education at British universities, extending comparable opportunities to
madrassa students could prove genuinely transformative. Constructive engagement with religious
leadership including Molana Qari Haneef Jalandhri, Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, Dr Yaseen Zafar,
Hafiz Riaz Hussain Najfi and others may help identify a practical and mutually beneficial
framework. Such initiatives would broaden intellectual horizons and better equip graduates to
contribute positively both at home and abroad.
The British High Commission recently hosted an Interfaith Iftar Dinner in Islamabad, attended by
Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar,
Minister of State Kheal Das Kohistani, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Allama
Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Samuel Pyara, Punjab Minister for
Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh, and representatives of Christian, Hindu, Sikh and other faith
communities.
The High Commissioner personally received her guests at the entrance of the High Commission.
The addresses delivered were succinct yet substantive. She remarked that the annual interfaith iftar
is a valued tradition, and that its true distinction lies in the presence of representatives from all of
Pakistan’s religious communities a diversity that strengthens the social fabric.
Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting that the
gathering provided an important opportunity for meaningful engagement. He reaffirmed that all
citizens of Pakistan enjoy equal rights and emphasized that the Ministry of Religious Affairs is
committed to safeguarding religious freedom and facilitating every community. Pakistan’s
Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis and followers of other faiths, he observed, form an integral part
of the nation’s social tapestry.
Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar is widely regarded as one of the more accessible members of
the present cabinet. Known for listening attentively and striving to resolve concerns, he commands
considerable respect within the legal fraternity. In his remarks, he referred to the vision of the
Founder of Pakistan and reiterated the constitutional guarantee of equal rights for all citizens.
Religious diversity, he maintained, is not a liability but a societal strength.
On the sidelines of the event, Samuel Pyara invited the law minister to participate in the Justice
A.R. Cornelius Conference and discussed the prospect of organizing a Freedom Conference with
Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf. It is hoped that, with collaborative effort and the support of
the British High Commission, an international Freedom Conference may soon be convened in
Islamabad.
The High Commissioner’s endeavors merit high commendation. At a juncture when interfaith
dialogue is urgently required, principled and constructive engagement is indispensable.
Misconceptions about Pakistan persist at the international level, some of them regrettably
amplified without adequate context. Reference was made to a report alleging that one million
Christian brick kiln workers in Pakistan are being exploited a claim the law minister observed
appeared statistically implausible. Such instances underscore the importance of responsible
discourse and informed dialogue.
In this regard, the British High Commissioner is well placed to facilitate constructive engagement.
The expansion of exchange programmes and scholarship opportunities for madrassa students, in
particular, could stand-in deeper understanding, dispel misperceptions, and contribute to a more
confident and outward-looking partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.