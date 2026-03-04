Prof. Hafiz Sajjad Qamar

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, has been discharging her

responsibilities with remarkable energy and purpose. She remains consistently engaged in

strengthening Pakistan–UK relations and advancing cooperation across a wide spectrum of sectors.

With a wealth of experience and a distinguished career, her dynamism and professional drive

convey the vigour of someone far younger.

Prior to her posting to Islamabad in July 2023, she served as Ambassador to Yemen during a

prolonged period of civil conflict, acquiring first-hand insight into the intricate political landscape

of the Gulf. She also served as High Commissioner to Kenya. Earlier in her diplomatic career, she

worked as an adviser to the distinguished United States Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Richard

Holbrooke, an experience that afforded her a refined understanding of the sensitivities and strategic

complexities of this region.

Soon after Sardar Muhammad Yousaf assumed office as Federal Minister for Religious Affairs

and Interfaith Harmony, the High Commissioner called upon him with thorough preparation. She

observed that the United Kingdom is home to approximately two million Muslims and 1.7 million

Hindus, highlighting the opportunity for both nations to benefit from one another’s experience in

nurturing interfaith harmony.

Significantly, she offered cooperation in the provision of modern technical education and

vocational training for madrassa students, alongside the possibility of exchange programmes and

scholarships in the United Kingdom for madrassa graduates. While many Pakistani students

already pursue higher education at British universities, extending comparable opportunities to

madrassa students could prove genuinely transformative. Constructive engagement with religious

leadership including Molana Qari Haneef Jalandhri, Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, Dr Yaseen Zafar,

Hafiz Riaz Hussain Najfi and others may help identify a practical and mutually beneficial

framework. Such initiatives would broaden intellectual horizons and better equip graduates to

contribute positively both at home and abroad.

The British High Commission recently hosted an Interfaith Iftar Dinner in Islamabad, attended by

Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar,

Minister of State Kheal Das Kohistani, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Allama

Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Samuel Pyara, Punjab Minister for

Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh, and representatives of Christian, Hindu, Sikh and other faith

communities.

The High Commissioner personally received her guests at the entrance of the High Commission.

The addresses delivered were succinct yet substantive. She remarked that the annual interfaith iftar

is a valued tradition, and that its true distinction lies in the presence of representatives from all of

Pakistan’s religious communities a diversity that strengthens the social fabric.

Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting that the

gathering provided an important opportunity for meaningful engagement. He reaffirmed that all

citizens of Pakistan enjoy equal rights and emphasized that the Ministry of Religious Affairs is

committed to safeguarding religious freedom and facilitating every community. Pakistan’s

Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis and followers of other faiths, he observed, form an integral part

of the nation’s social tapestry.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar is widely regarded as one of the more accessible members of

the present cabinet. Known for listening attentively and striving to resolve concerns, he commands

considerable respect within the legal fraternity. In his remarks, he referred to the vision of the

Founder of Pakistan and reiterated the constitutional guarantee of equal rights for all citizens.

Religious diversity, he maintained, is not a liability but a societal strength.

On the sidelines of the event, Samuel Pyara invited the law minister to participate in the Justice

A.R. Cornelius Conference and discussed the prospect of organizing a Freedom Conference with

Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf. It is hoped that, with collaborative effort and the support of

the British High Commission, an international Freedom Conference may soon be convened in

Islamabad.

The High Commissioner’s endeavors merit high commendation. At a juncture when interfaith

dialogue is urgently required, principled and constructive engagement is indispensable.

Misconceptions about Pakistan persist at the international level, some of them regrettably

amplified without adequate context. Reference was made to a report alleging that one million

Christian brick kiln workers in Pakistan are being exploited a claim the law minister observed

appeared statistically implausible. Such instances underscore the importance of responsible

discourse and informed dialogue.

In this regard, the British High Commissioner is well placed to facilitate constructive engagement.

The expansion of exchange programmes and scholarship opportunities for madrassa students, in

particular, could stand-in deeper understanding, dispel misperceptions, and contribute to a more

confident and outward-looking partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.