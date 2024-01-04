Google Maps is used by millions of people around the world and one feature can be very important for your safety.

In Google Maps you can share live locations with your loved ones so that they don’t worry about you.

It’s a similar feature to the live location tracking found in messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, but works better in Google Maps.

Along with location tracking, you can also know details like the device’s battery level, whether it’s charging or estimated time of arrival.

How to use the feature?

This feature is available on Android and iOS devices.

To use this feature, open Google Maps in the phone and select the location sharing option by clicking on the profile picture and then click on the Share Location button.

After doing this a new window will open where you can select the people you want to share the location with.

Also you will be able to share this link with others.

Once the location is shared, relatives or friends will get a live update of where you are at the moment.

It is also possible to set a specific time for location sharing such as one, 2 or 24 hours.

If you want to stop location tracking, go to the sharing link option and click on the stop button.

Unlike WhatsApp or Telegram, in Google Maps you will also get the option of sending location sharing to other apps.