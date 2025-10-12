Chitral: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi says that the purpose of establishing a virtual court is to provide convenience to litigants in remote areas like Upper Chitral.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi and Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice SM Atiq Shah visited Upper Chitral. The Chief Justice inaugurated the newly established virtual court in Boni.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi said that mutual respect and harmony between the bench and the bar are very important for effective delivery of justice, he is committed to transparency in the judicial system and providing convenience to litigants through the use of modern technology, the aim of judicial reforms is to improve the efficiency and capacity of courts across the country.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan said that he pays tribute to the services of judicial officers posted in remote and difficult areas, equal access to justice should be ensured for every citizen.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi said that the judicial structure will be improved in the backward and remote areas of Pakistan. He appreciated the fact that the Upper Chitral District Court has maintained public confidence in the courts.