The Afghan Taliban regime is peddling yet another falsehood by alleging that Pakistan targeted a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul. This claim is entirely baseless.

Pakistan, in its ongoing war against terrorism, is engaging only those military and terrorist targets, along with the infrastructure of the Afghan Taliban regime, that are being directly or indirectly used to plan, facilitate, shelter, train, or abet terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

The strikes carried out on the night of 16 March 2026 in Kabul and Nangarhar were precise, deliberate, and professional. No hospital, no drug rehabilitation centre, and no civilian facility was targeted. The targets were military and terrorist infrastructure, including ammunition and technical equipment storage sites and other installations linked to hostile activity against Pakistan.

As with established practice, all six strikes were promptly put out with video footage by MoIB, making the nature of the targets plain for all to see. The visuals leave no room for doubt. The flames and secondary detonations witnessed in Kabul further confirm that the intended ammunition storage site was hit with precision.

The current propaganda is coming from a regime whose officials have repeatedly relied on false narratives, doctored claims, selective deletions of earlier posts, and the circulation of old visuals to mislead audiences and cover up the truth. Their latest allegation is part of the same worn-out pattern of deceit.

The real issue remains unchanged: Pakistan, the region, and the wider world continue to face the grave threat of terrorism emanating from territory under the control of the Afghan Taliban regime. That threat has become even more barbaric, with drug addicts and innocent children being exploited for heinous purposes, including suicide bombings.

Pakistan’s position is clear. We will continue to take every necessary measure to defend our citizens, degrade terrorist capability, and deny safe haven to those who wage terror against Pakistan from across the border.