2023 is coming to an end and on this occasion, Google has released the list of best Android apps of this year.

In the company’s year-end list of the best apps on Google Play, Imprint: Learn Visually, an educational app that helps in learning new things, has surprisingly come out on top.

In second place was the music app Spotify.

It was followed by ChatGPT at number three, which is surprising as it was expected to be named the best app of the year.

In a year, artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots have changed the world of technology, but Google ranked it third.

Bumble For Friends, an app that helps make new friends, came in fourth.

The 5th place mental health app came under the Voidpet Garden: Mental Health category.

This app helps people take care of themselves which improves mental health.

Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity is an app that helps you learn new things.

Another app that helps improve mental health, Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity came in at number 7.

Character AI was the 8th best app and was ranked as the best in the AI category.

PAW Patrol Academy and AWorld came in 9th and 10th respectively.