Islamabad: The Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan led a delegation of Thai students from the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) in a solemn ceremony to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at the Royal Thai Embassy in Islamabad.

The ceremony was held to honor and remember Her Majesty’s lifelong dedication and boundless benevolence. Officials and staff members of the Royal Thai Embassy also attended the event, joining in expressions of respect and gratitude.

Thai students and embassy officials observed a moment of silence and signed a condolence book, reflecting on Her Majesty’s contributions to the Thai nation and her role as a symbol of compassion and national unity.

The event concluded with prayers and messages of remembrance, highlighting the enduring legacy of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.