Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has advised the government not to hold negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking to the media after paying respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi, the governor said that talks should not be held with people who are hindering Pakistan’s progress. He said that PTI leaders do not believe in dialogue, adding that “the person sitting in Adiala is arrogant and even today thinks of marching on Islamabad.”

Tessori said that just as Pakistan won the war against India, it will also win the battle for economic stability. He added that the country is fully prepared for the economic challenge, noting that Pakistan has become one of the most important countries in the region, Islamabad has emerged as a center of power, and Pakistan is playing a protective role in Saudi Arabia.

He further stated that the Field Marshal’s clear and firm policy has given Pakistan an important position on the global stage, while effective military strategy has restored national confidence.

The Sindh governor said that the privatization process of the national airline, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), could prove to be a game changer. He added that after two decades, the privatization process appears to be transparent.

Kamran Tessori also said that Pakistan has adopted a clear and firm policy regarding Afghanistan and has conveyed to the world that it has taken a decisive stance against extremism.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam and offered prayers. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, and other cabinet members were also present on the occasion.