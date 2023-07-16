Pakistan has always been cautious reacting to the role of Afghan authorities but this time it seems the shape shifting menace of terror in the country has run Pakistan out of patience. In an unprecedented move this time a strong reaction has come from the high ranks of Pakistan.

With the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan there emerged a hope that its soil will no more be used against Pakistan and a fraternal country shall take care of the mutual interests but unfortunately it accomplice the opposite.

This is perhaps the first time Pakistan authorities have showed their displeasure so clearly. Defense minister Khaja Asif has strongly rebuked Afghanistan for neglecting its duties as a neighboring and fraternal country and for disregarding vital obligations made in the Doha Agreement.

Armed forces have also shown serious concerns regarding the safe havens and freedom of movement enjoyed.

Khaja Asif stated that Afghanistan is neither fulfilling its obligation as a neighboring and brotherly country nor safeguarding the peace agreement. Pakistan provided refuge to five to six million Afghan refugees for 40 to 50 years with all their rights intact. However conversely, the terrorists who shed the blood of Pakistanis find refuge on Afghan soil.

12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan and it is believed to be the military’s highest single-day death toll from terrorist attacks reported this year.

Pakistan has friendly relations with Afghanistan and this is the time Afghan authorities should also understand that this fraternal relationship needs reciprocity.

Militancy in our country has evolved into a hydra headed monster . Uptick of attacks on Armed forces is alarming. Window dressing shall not serve any one anymore. This is the right time Pakistan should talk with the Taliban authorities.

Pakistan should also talk to China and Iran regarding stability in Baluchistan. The UN report is also alarming. Merely denial of this report is not sufficient from the Taliban. Concrete steps should be taken from Kabul to ensure peace in its neighboring countries.