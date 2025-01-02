Pictures taken during the shooting of the upcoming film of famous Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh have been leaked on social media.

In these pictures, Ranveer Singh is shown in the role of a Sardar, who is fully prepared for a war environment. The film is being directed by renowned filmmaker Aditya Dhar, and the possible title of this film is being said to be “Dharandhar”.

In the leaked pictures, Ranveer Singh is shown as a Sardar with a turban tied on one side, while in other pictures he is seen holding a combat rifle with long hair. This film is based on the backdrop of war, which Aditya Dhar had mentioned in his earlier conversation.

Fans reacted strongly to these pictures of Ranveer Singh. On social media, users praised his new look and wrote: "This film will be a hit", "It looks like Ranveer is at his best".

According to reports, the film stars Ranveer Singh along with big names like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Akshay Khanna. Recently, actor Rakesh Bedi also announced the completion of the film’s shooting on Instagram, naming the film “Dharandhar”, but later deleted the post.