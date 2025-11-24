Continuing its 15 year legacy, The Millennium Education (TME) Group organised Pakistan’s largest and most influential gathering of educators — the Annual Teacher Development Conference TDC 2025 — Chapter XV, at the Pak-China Friendship Centre, Islamabad on 21st and 22nd November 2025.

The conference, themed “#FutureReady – Cultivating Learner Agency”, drew more than 2000 delegates, and over 6000 participants from across Pakistan. The theme emphasised the need to prepare learners with autonomy, curiosity, digital fluency, and confidence to navigate an evolving global landscape, while reaffirming the teacher’s role as mentor and enabler of learner agency.

The conference gathered national and international experts including Ambassador Farukh Amil, Dr. Samuel Rizk, Abbas Husain, Muhammad Umer, Uzma Yousaf, Professor Dr. Yasir Ayaz, Taimur Khalid Bandey, Mahboob Mahmood, Umair Jaliawala, Nigar Nazar, and Shireen Naqvi, alongside experts from UNDP, ACCA, Cosmic Space Systems, and the IB.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, graced the conference as Chief Guest. Emphasizing the role of AI, robotics, and IT in transforming education, he remarked that “the currency of the future is innovation,” and praised TME for its commitment to teacher development and youth empowerment. Patricia McKellar, Dean UG Laws, University of London, spoke on transnationalisation and the importance of cross-cultural knowledge exchange in future-ready education.

The conference featured an engaging Knowledge, STEM & EdTech Exhibition, showcasing robotics and AI-powered tools, STEM solutions, digital learning platforms, assistive technologies, and classroom innovations aligned with future-ready vision.



Across two days, sessions explored learner agency, course correction, the enterprise of learning, teaching and learning between the lines, compassion and connection, financial inclusion through digital equity, rethinking assessments beyond grades, and teaching the self before the subject; equipping educators to meet the demands of a rapidly advancing world.

A highlight of the conference was The Great Debate: “Digital Citizenship — Are We Future Ready?”, moderated by Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, featuring Professor Dr. Yasir Ayaz and Parvez Abbasi. The debate on AI readiness, ethical use of technology, workforce skills, and global digital responsibility, energized the audience and became one of TDC 2025’s most talked-about sessions.

Continuing its tradition, TME honoured its educators through the prestigious Millennium Impact Awards AY 2024–2025, Long Service Awards, Cambridge Awards, Microsoft MIEE Awards, and Service Gratitude Awards. These recognitions celebrated extraordinary commitment, classroom innovation, digital leadership, and decades of service to education.

The closing ceremony was graced by the legendary Mrs. Riffat Mushtaq (Aizaz-e-Fazeelat), Founder Chairperson, Roots School System, who shared her pioneering four-decade journey of Roots School system. Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, honoured her legacy, stating that, “it takes one woman to do the right thing at the right time with a purpose, to change the course of generations”. He also paid tribute to the late Dr. Khadija Mushtaq (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), honouring her life-long service to quality education in Pakistan.

Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, reaffirmed the legacy of TDC, noting that for 15 years, this annual conference has remained Pakistan’s largest, most respected platform for educational dialogue, teacher development, and pedagogical innovation. He thanked the speakers, delegates, sponsors, exhibition partners, and organisers, emphasising that the future of Pakistan depends on empowered teachers who cultivate agency, curiosity, and confidence in every learner.

TDC 2025 fulfilled its promise of empowering teachers so they can empower the future of Pakistan. Participants left the conference with fresh inspiration, strengthened professional identity, and a collective commitment to shaping future-ready classrooms.